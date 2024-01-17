SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for SOPH is 46.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of SOPH was 41.65K shares.

SOPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) has plunged by -12.62 when compared to previous closing price of 5.23, but the company has seen a -11.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Katherine Bailon – Head, IR Dr. Jurgi Camblong – Co-Founder and CEO Ross Muken – CFO and COO Conference Call Participants Yuko Oku – Morgan Stanley Kyle Boucher – TD Cowen Mark Massaro – BTIG Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree and I will be your conference operator today.

SOPH’s Market Performance

SOPH’s stock has fallen by -11.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.53% and a quarterly rise of 46.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for SOPHiA Genetics SA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.36% for SOPH stock, with a simple moving average of 17.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SOPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOPH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SOPH Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPH fell by -11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, SOPHiA Genetics SA saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPH

Equity return is now at value -37.82, with -30.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.