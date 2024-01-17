Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has increased by 7.59 when compared to last closing price of 41.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that No, it isn’t related to artificial intelligence — although shares of AI-linked chip maker Nvidia Corp. NVDA, +0.16% have surged more than 200% thus far on the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLNO is at -1.55.

The public float for SLNO is 18.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.43% of that float. The average trading volume for SLNO on January 17, 2024 was 333.02K shares.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO’s stock has seen a 10.79% increase for the week, with a 16.57% rise in the past month and a 85.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.67% for SLNO stock, with a simple moving average of 220.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SLNO Trading at 39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,863.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from Hirano Patricia C, who sale 1,359 shares at the price of $36.49 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hirano Patricia C now owns 19,974 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,584 using the latest closing price.

Yen Kristen, the of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, sale 17,916 shares at $37.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Yen Kristen is holding 2,037 shares at $676,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Equity return is now at value -172.71, with -69.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.