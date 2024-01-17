Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 19.95x. The 36-month beta value for SEDG is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEDG is $99.92, which is $27.09 above than the current price. The public float for SEDG is 56.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on January 17, 2024 was 3.64M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.90 in relation to its previous close of 74.24. However, the company has experienced a -7.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that Higher interest rates hurt the cost structure of the solar industry. Installers cut back on orders as demand plunged for installations late in the year.

SEDG’s Market Performance

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has seen a -7.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.84% decline in the past month and a -39.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.63% for SEDG’s stock, with a -60.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEDG Trading at -11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.32. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from AVERY MORE, who purchase 15,300 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, AVERY MORE now owns 70,446 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $1,085,632 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of Solaredge Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $73.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 29,049 shares at $367,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.58, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.