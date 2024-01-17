Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 12.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.

The public float for SVM is 168.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SVM on January 17, 2024 was 1.51M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has dropped by -1.06 compared to previous close of 2.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Silvercorp Metals Inc. is trading at a very cheap valuation compared to its peers, despite having a much stronger track record of profitability. The company owns 27% of New Pacific Metals, an exciting and undervalued silver explorer and developer. Silvercorp is set to grow production from its flagship Ying Mine project by over 20% by FY 2026 via optimization and exploration activities.

SVM’s Market Performance

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has experienced a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.55% drop in the past month, and a 0.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for SVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.27% for SVM’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 6.81, with 4.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.