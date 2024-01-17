Should You Invest in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Now?

The public float for VUZI is 58.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.47% of that float. The average trading volume for VUZI on January 17, 2024 was 861.15K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has plunge by -8.47relation to previous closing price of 1.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that While the broader wearable technologies space has attracted legions of everyday consumers, smartwatch stocks deserve to be on your radar for one very simple reason: the massive total addressable market for innovations classified under wearable tech 2.0. According to Grand View Research, the global wearable tech market reached a valuation of $61.3 billion last year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VUZI’s Market Performance

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a -20.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.69% decline in the past month and a -50.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.80% for VUZI’s stock, with a -57.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VUZI Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -32.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1142. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw -22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Travers Paul J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Nov 15. After this action, Travers Paul J now owns 2,837,670 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $19,274 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 206,843 shares at $42,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Equity return is now at value -37.08, with -34.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.