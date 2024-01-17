Should You Invest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TCBP is at 0.11.

TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for TCBP on January 17, 2024 was 112.43K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.73 in relation to its previous close of 2.55. However, the company has experienced a -2.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP’s stock has fallen by -2.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.49% and a quarterly drop of -70.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.88% for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.71% for TCBP’s stock, with a -82.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -63.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.93%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -13.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.