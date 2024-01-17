Should You Invest in Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PNST is at 0.05.

The public float for PNST is 20.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PNST on January 17, 2024 was 79.94K shares.

PNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pinstripes Holdings Inc (NYSE: PNST) has decreased by -11.39 when compared to last closing price of 4.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PNST’s Market Performance

Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) has seen a -22.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -63.54% decline in the past month and a -63.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.77% for PNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -54.67% for PNST stock, with a simple moving average of -61.91% for the last 200 days.

PNST Trading at -60.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -63.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNST fell by -22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Pinstripes Holdings Inc saw -64.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PNST

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.