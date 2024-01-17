Should You Invest in M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) Now?

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MPTI is at 0.26.

The public float for MPTI is 2.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MPTI on January 17, 2024 was 79.99K shares.

MPTI) stock’s latest price update

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI)’s stock price has increased by 15.08 compared to its previous closing price of 37.00. However, the company has seen a 15.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that M-tron (MPTI) banks on solid backlog growth, thanks to increased demand for defense products, diverse end-markets, along with its strategic separation move.

MPTI’s Market Performance

MPTI’s stock has risen by 15.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.63% and a quarterly rise of 80.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for M-tron Industries Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.40% for MPTI stock, with a simple moving average of 118.74% for the last 200 days.

MPTI Trading at 26.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +53.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPTI rose by +15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +320.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.53. In addition, M-tron Industries Inc saw 19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPTI starting from EMG MADONNA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDA, who sale 29,044 shares at the price of $39.99 back on Jan 10. After this action, EMG MADONNA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDA now owns 40,097 shares of M-tron Industries Inc, valued at $1,161,470 using the latest closing price.

Drafts William Arnold, the President of M-tron Industries Inc, sale 4,710 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Drafts William Arnold is holding 10,008 shares at $190,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPTI

Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 15.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.