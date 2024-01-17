Should You Invest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ILAG is at 1.18.

The public float for ILAG is 8.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ILAG on January 17, 2024 was 24.24K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ILAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILAG) has plunged by -24.57 when compared to previous closing price of 0.69, but the company has seen a -25.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-02 that Use these tips to make consistent profits with penny stocks The post Want to Make Consistent Profits With Penny Stocks? 3 Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

ILAG’s Market Performance

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has experienced a -25.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.03% drop in the past month, and a -41.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for ILAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.69% for ILAG stock, with a simple moving average of -47.02% for the last 200 days.

ILAG Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares sank -33.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILAG fell by -25.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7068. In addition, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc saw -28.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ILAG

Equity return is now at value -42.12, with -28.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc (ILAG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.