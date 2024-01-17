Should You Invest in Humana Inc. (HUM) Now?

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.48.

The public float for HUM is 122.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for HUM on January 17, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HUM) stock’s latest price update

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.25 in relation to its previous close of 438.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Humana is the fifth-largest player in the healthcare plans industry with a market cap of $62 billion. Despite recent stock performance, Humana has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last ten and fifteen years. The company’s strong growth in memberships and positive industry outlook make it a potentially solid Strong Buy investment opportunity.

HUM’s Market Performance

Humana Inc. (HUM) has experienced a -1.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.41% drop in the past month, and a -13.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for HUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for HUM’s stock, with a -6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $550 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HUM Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $456.07. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Equity return is now at value 18.16, with 5.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Humana Inc. (HUM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.