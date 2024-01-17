Should You Invest in Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CGEN is at 2.66.

The public float for CGEN is 83.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CGEN on January 17, 2024 was 2.49M shares.

CGEN stock's latest price update

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has plunge by 6.67relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that iTeos: Readouts From TIGIT And Adenosine Pathway Inhibitors Makes This A Must Watch

CGEN’s Market Performance

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has seen a 2.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 147.42% gain in the past month and a 129.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for CGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.85% for CGEN’s stock, with a 94.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at 77.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +148.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7290. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Equity return is now at value -47.44, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.