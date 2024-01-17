Should You Invest in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Now?

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 1.01.

The public float for BNS is 1.21B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for BNS on January 17, 2024 was 1.87M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BNS) stock’s latest price update

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.09relation to previous closing price of 46.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that The S&P500 delivered a strong year-end rally, gaining 4.5% in December and 26.3% for the year.

BNS’s Market Performance

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.89% rise in the past month, and a 6.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.41. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 10.08, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.