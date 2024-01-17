Should You Invest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Now?

The public float for ACXP is 11.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ACXP on January 17, 2024 was 360.22K shares.

ACXP) stock’s latest price update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP)’s stock price has decreased by -25.68 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. However, the company has seen a -20.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP’s Market Performance

ACXP’s stock has fallen by -20.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.06% and a quarterly drop of -20.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.97% for ACXP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.05% for the last 200 days.

ACXP Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -19.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

Equity return is now at value -185.78, with -140.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.