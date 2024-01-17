SenesTech Inc (SNES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has plunge by -15.26relation to previous closing price of 1.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The collaboration with a global leader in irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture aligns with SenesTech’s (SNES) target to introduce Evolve to a broader audience.

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNES is at 0.87.

The public float for SNES is 4.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.29% of that float. The average trading volume for SNES on January 17, 2024 was 2.17M shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES stock saw an increase of -27.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 63.34% and a quarterly increase of -77.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.31% for SenesTech Inc (SNES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.22% for SNES stock, with a simple moving average of -89.60% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at -44.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0605. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Equity return is now at value -279.55, with -183.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.