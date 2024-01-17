Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.45 in relation to its previous close of 82.78. However, the company has experienced a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-10 that The shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:STX) ended the year with 10-straight weekly gains, during which time the computer hardware name saw a Dec. 14 one-year high of $87.93.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

The public float for STX is 208.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of STX was 2.36M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a 4.73% increase in the past week, with a -0.73% drop in the past month, and a 23.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 25.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

STX Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.27. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Teh Ban Seng, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Teh Ban Seng now owns 24,289 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

MOSLEY WILLIAM D, the Chief Executive Officer of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 1,396 shares at $80.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MOSLEY WILLIAM D is holding 670,378 shares at $112,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.