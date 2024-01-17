Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.69relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Paul Galvin – Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -2.73.

The public float for SGBX is 10.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGBX on January 17, 2024 was 1.51M shares.

SGBX’s Market Performance

SGBX stock saw an increase of 6.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly increase of -3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.77% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for SGBX’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGBX Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4688. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.