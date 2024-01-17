Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has surged by 7.32 when compared to previous closing price of 3.69, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that It feels like Fed members are performing a poorly acted “good cop, bad cop” routine. As to “good cop,” last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded overtly dovish in his post-FOMC meeting press conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RSI is also noteworthy at 1.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for RSI is 65.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume of RSI on January 17, 2024 was 781.97K shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

The stock of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a 4.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for RSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for RSI’s stock, with a 3.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $4.25 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RSI Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc saw -11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from Sauers Kyle, who sale 15,410 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Oct 24. After this action, Sauers Kyle now owns 434,556 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc, valued at $58,903 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD, the Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc, sale 57,992 shares at $4.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SCHWARTZ RICHARD TODD is holding 1,990,666 shares at $264,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Equity return is now at value -44.69, with -7.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.