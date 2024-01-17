Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RKT is 2.45.

The public float for RKT is 117.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on January 17, 2024 was 2.72M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) has dropped by -2.52 compared to previous close of 12.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-03 that Shares of Rocket Cos. tumbled Wednesday toward their worst day in 14 months after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George turned bearish, citing valuation and the company’s weakness in the home-purchase market.

RKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has seen a -7.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.35% gain in the past month and a 54.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for RKT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.96% for RKT’s stock, with a 24.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RKT Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Equity return is now at value -3.85, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.