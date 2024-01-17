RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-13 that RLX Technology announced mixed third-quarter results, leveraging cost-reduction initiatives to beat earnings estimates. The company also terminated a non-compete agreement with Rlex Inc., paving the way for international expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 232.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for RLX is 921.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on January 17, 2024 was 8.04M shares.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX stock saw a decrease of -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.36% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.59% for RLX’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RLX Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9580. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 0.55, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.