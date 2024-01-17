Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 10.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-11 that Rithm Capital is currently paying out a 9.5% dividend yield that’s 160% covered by earnings available for distribution. The mREIT is also trading at a 15% discount to book value at the end of its most recent quarter. Growth of AUM is going to be dramatic with RITM set to announce another acquisition after closing its deal to buy Sculptor.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is above average at 7.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for RITM is 480.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RITM on January 17, 2024 was 3.54M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

The stock of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month, and a 15.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for RITM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for RITM’s stock, with a 12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RITM Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RITM starting from Rithm Capital Corp., who purchase 29,664,827 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rithm Capital Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of Rithm Capital Corporation, valued at $376,743,303 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.