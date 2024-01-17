Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Stock Showcases -4.00% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has gone down by -12.66% for the week, with a 2.96% rise in the past month and a -47.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.67% for REPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for REPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REPL is 1.23.

The public float for REPL is 43.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on January 17, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

REPL) stock’s latest price update

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.55 in comparison to its previous close of 8.47, however, the company has experienced a -12.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:15 AM PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REPL Trading at -17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Xynos Konstantinos, who sale 7,313 shares at the price of $10.92 back on Nov 16. After this action, Xynos Konstantinos now owns 112,714 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $79,858 using the latest closing price.

Sarchi Christopher, the Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc, sale 5,255 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Sarchi Christopher is holding 72,245 shares at $57,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -46.75, with -39.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.