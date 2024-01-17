Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) has decreased by -23.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-11 that Rent the Runway, a fashion rental company, has undergone adjustments, including a 10% reduction in its corporate workforce. However, the question arises: Is this indicative of a struggling company, or is it merely a recalibration?

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for RENT is 36.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.95% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of RENT was 955.10K shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen a -5.57% decrease in the past week, with a -32.18% drop in the past month, and a -10.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.10% for RENT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.24% for RENT stock, with a simple moving average of -63.93% for the last 200 days.

RENT Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.94%, as shares sank -35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6195. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 152,190 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 2,718,507 shares of Rent the Runway Inc, valued at $120,900 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc, sale 38,816 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,433,899 shares at $30,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Equity return is now at value -774.86, with -33.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.