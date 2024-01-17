Real-Time Update: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has gone down by -2.32% for the week, with a -5.19% drop in the past month and a 7.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for TEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is above average at 21.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for TEL is 310.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEL on January 17, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 131.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings call reveals mixed results, with strong automotive sales and robust cash flow, but flat sales and a decline in Commercial Transportation business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence but faces challenges such as market weaknesses and rising input costs. Financially, TE Connectivity has shown resilience and potential for long-term growth, with steady revenue growth and expanding profit margins. The stock is undervalued compared to peers, offering potential for price appreciation.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $146 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TEL Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.13. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 15,772 shares at the price of $141.27 back on Dec 19. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $2,228,110 using the latest closing price.

CURTIN TERRENCE R, the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 15,773 shares at $141.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that CURTIN TERRENCE R is holding 70,741 shares at $2,232,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.