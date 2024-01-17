Real-Time Update: Figs Inc (FIGS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a -5.06% decrease in the past week, with a -21.46% drop in the past month, and a -9.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.59% for FIGS’s stock, with a -15.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIGS is 1.59.

The public float for FIGS is 154.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on January 17, 2024 was 3.17M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 5.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

FIGS Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Figs Inc saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 4,201 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Jan 05. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 429,821 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $25,542 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of Figs Inc, sale 7,601 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 434,022 shares at $53,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.