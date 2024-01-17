Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) Stock Experiences -12.93% Monthly Change

In the past week, RGF stock has gone down by -17.42%, with a monthly decline of -12.93% and a quarterly plunge of -44.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Real Good Food Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.01% for RGF stock, with a simple moving average of -60.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.19.

The public float for RGF is 11.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGF on January 17, 2024 was 200.65K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.44. However, the company has experienced a -17.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that 2023 marked significant ups and downs before kickstarting into a Santa rally that’s continued through today. While many companies adapted to shifting economic winds by tightening their belts and focusing on financials, others weren’t so successful and stand among the worst-performing stocks of 2023.

RGF Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5140. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Freeman Bryan T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Nov 28. After this action, Freeman Bryan T. now owns 43,809 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $19,100 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the See Explanation of Responses of Real Good Food Company Inc, purchase 110,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Kanen David is holding 1,239,020 shares at $258,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Equity return is now at value -46.52, with -11.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.