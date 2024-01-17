Rallybio Corp (RLYB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.52 in relation to its previous close of 1.91. However, the company has experienced a -19.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Rallybio has proof of concept data from two more assets, RLYB211 and RLYB116, in addition to their lead asset RLYB212. RLYB212 demonstrated rapid and complete elimination of transfused platelets in patients, while RLYB116 showed a reduction in Free C5 greater than 99%. The company has a cash balance of $138mn and a cash runway of approximately 6 quarters.

Is It Worth Investing in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.99.

The public float for RLYB is 17.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLYB on January 17, 2024 was 127.22K shares.

RLYB’s Market Performance

RLYB stock saw a decrease of -19.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.75% for Rallybio Corp (RLYB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.10% for RLYB’s stock, with a -64.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLYB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RLYB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLYB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RLYB Trading at -35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -48.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLYB fell by -19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3745. In addition, Rallybio Corp saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLYB starting from Lieber Jonathan I, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.21 back on Mar 14. After this action, Lieber Jonathan I now owns 5,000 shares of Rallybio Corp, valued at $26,050 using the latest closing price.

PARMAR KUSH, the Director of Rallybio Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $8.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PARMAR KUSH is holding 2,378,969 shares at $820,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLYB

Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -50.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rallybio Corp (RLYB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.