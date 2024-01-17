Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 296.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

The public float for PSEC is 299.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of PSEC was 2.03M shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 6.06. However, the company has seen a -4.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that PSEC is the fifth largest BDC in terms of the underlying NAV base with a focus towards conventional private credit opportunities (with an exception of CLOs, which are insignificant in PSEC’s case). Since 2023 (last year), PSEC has consistently outperformed the BDC market. This has pushed the dividend above the average, while having the second lowest leverage in the BDC sector. In this article I explain why I rate PSEC a hold despite the size benefits, de-risked balance sheet and zero non-accrual loans.

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month, and a 0.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.79% for PSEC’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Eliasek M Grier, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eliasek M Grier now owns 1,616,130 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

Eliasek M Grier, the Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Eliasek M Grier is holding 1,606,130 shares at $56,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.