ProKidney Corp (PROK) Stock Records -48.74% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PROK stock has gone down by -4.05%, with a monthly decline of -19.77% and a quarterly plunge of -48.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.86% for ProKidney Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.67% for PROK’s stock, with a -80.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for PROK is 41.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.48% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of PROK was 994.02K shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) has decreased by -11.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that There are many ways to approach penny stocks, but one that has gained popularity in recent years focuses on stocks in this category that are prime candidates for a “short squeeze.” A typical short squeeze candidate has a high level of short interest, or percentage of outstanding float sold short.

PROK Trading at -16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -26.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7210. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Palihapitiya Chamath, who sale 7,256,367 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Nov 19. After this action, Palihapitiya Chamath now owns 0 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $9,498,584 using the latest closing price.

Palihapitiya Chamath, the 10% Owner of ProKidney Corp, sale 258,400 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Palihapitiya Chamath is holding 5,183,367 shares at $308,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.