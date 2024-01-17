Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Progressive Corp. (PGR) has gone up by 2.75% for the week, with a 11.53% rise in the past month and a 9.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for PGR’s stock, with a 20.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PGR is 583.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on January 17, 2024 was 2.28M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 168.57, however, the company has experienced a 2.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Progressive (PGR) seems well poised on improving premiums, steady policy life expectancy, investment in technology and a solid capital position.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $174 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PGR Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.04. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Griffith Susan Patricia, who sale 13,110 shares at the price of $162.26 back on Jan 03. After this action, Griffith Susan Patricia now owns 465,737 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $2,127,229 using the latest closing price.

Niederst Lori A, the CRM President of Progressive Corp., sale 3,069 shares at $162.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Niederst Lori A is holding 39,039 shares at $497,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.