Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRME is 1.46.

The public float for PRME is 33.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.88% of that float. On January 17, 2024, PRME’s average trading volume was 553.76K shares.

PRME) stock’s latest price update

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME)’s stock price has decreased by -12.27 compared to its previous closing price of 7.99. However, the company has seen a -22.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Prime Medicine, Inc. (PRME) points to an 111.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

PRME’s Market Performance

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has seen a -22.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.34% decline in the past month and a -1.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for PRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.62% for PRME’s stock, with a -38.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRME Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -24.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -22.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -75.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.