PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has decreased by -1.00 when compared to last closing price of 27.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that PPL makes a strong case for investment, given its earnings growth prospects, strong return on equity and ability to increase shareholders’ value.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is 25.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPL is 0.83.

The public float for PPL is 735.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On January 17, 2024, PPL’s average trading volume was 6.46M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

The stock of PPL Corp (PPL) has seen a -4.22% decrease in the past week, with a -1.69% drop in the past month, and a 12.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for PPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for PPL’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PPL Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.17. In addition, PPL Corp saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Henninger Tadd J, who sale 13,330 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Henninger Tadd J now owns 4,784 shares of PPL Corp, valued at $346,447 using the latest closing price.

Crockett John R III, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Crockett John R III is holding 9,161 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 2.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PPL Corp (PPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.