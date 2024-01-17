PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has gone down by -5.40% for the week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month and a 26.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for PNC’s stock, with a 17.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is above average at 11.65x. The 36-month beta value for PNC is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for PNC is 396.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on January 17, 2024 was 2.24M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 148.92, however, the company has experienced a -5.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2024-01-16 that PNC Financial Services Group saw delinquencies, total non-performing loans (NPLs) and net loan charge-offs increase during the fourth quarter. One notable contributor to the increase was the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, Robert Q.

PNC Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.32. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Deborah Guild, who sale 1,533 shares at the price of $132.51 back on Nov 30. After this action, Deborah Guild now owns 17,092 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $203,138 using the latest closing price.

Salesky Bryan Scott, the Director of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, purchase 400 shares at $127.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Salesky Bryan Scott is holding 410 shares at $50,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Equity return is now at value 29.19, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.