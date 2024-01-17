Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.82 in comparison to its previous close of 15.78, however, the company has experienced a 1.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-14 that In October, Civitas signed an agreement with Vencer Energy to acquire oil-producing assets in the Midland Basin of west Texas for a total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary terms, conditions, and closing price adjustments.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for PAA is 463.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on January 17, 2024 was 3.23M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stock saw an increase of 1.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.10% and a quarterly increase of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for PAA’s stock, with a 7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PAA Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Goebel Jeremy L., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Nov 21. After this action, Goebel Jeremy L. now owns 279,223 shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP, valued at $545,321 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.