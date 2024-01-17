Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is above average at 69.95x. The 36-month beta value for DOC is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for DOC is 235.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on January 17, 2024 was 2.71M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 13.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Physicians Realty Trust offers passive income investors a high-quality dividend and portfolio growth in the medical office industry. The merger with Healthpeak Properties presents upside potential for the trust. The long-term growth drivers in the healthcare market support the investment thesis for DOC.

DOC’s Market Performance

DOC’s stock has risen by 3.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.37% and a quarterly rise of 17.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Physicians Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for DOC’s stock, with a 2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOC Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Hall Amy M, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hall Amy M now owns 35,824 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,333 using the latest closing price.

Becker Laurie P, the SVP – Controller of Physicians Realty Trust, sale 22,322 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Becker Laurie P is holding 55,776 shares at $300,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.