Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PM is 0.65.

The public float for PM is 1.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PM on January 17, 2024 was 4.55M shares.

PM) stock’s latest price update

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.80 in relation to its previous close of 95.27. However, the company has experienced a -1.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that If the will-it-or-won’t-it game that the Federal Reserve is playing tips the hat toward monetary policy doves, then investors really ought to consider high-yield dividend stocks for falling interest rates. To be sure, recent consumer data shows that prices rose 0.3% higher than expected.

PM’s Market Performance

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month and a 2.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $95 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PM Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.54. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $94.25 back on Nov 28. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 198,447 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $942,500 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $98.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Barth Werner is holding 87,321 shares at $786,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.