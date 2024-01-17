PGT Innovations Inc’s (PGTI) Stock: A 0.32% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a 11.87% rise in the past month and a 30.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for PGTI’s stock, with a 39.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) Right Now?

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGTI is 1.44.

The public float for PGTI is 53.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGTI on January 17, 2024 was 703.59K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.86relation to previous closing price of 41.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,334,155 shares of PGT Innovations Inc, valued at $80,075 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,336,655 shares at $75,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.