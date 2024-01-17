Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) has increased by 5.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a pioneer in expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathways, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PTPI is at 2.13.

The public float for PTPI is 1.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for PTPI on January 17, 2024 was 197.79K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI’s stock has seen a -3.07% decrease for the week, with a -6.58% drop in the past month and a -15.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.74% for PTPI’s stock, with a -45.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3923. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Equity return is now at value -91.54, with -33.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.