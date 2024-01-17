Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN): A Technical Analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The public float for PTEN is 359.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTEN on January 17, 2024 was 6.66M shares.

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 10.28, however, the company has experienced a -4.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2024-01-15 that A Wall Street adage warns, “Don’t try to catch a falling knife.”

PTEN’s Market Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has seen a -4.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.81% decline in the past month and a -27.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for PTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.02% for PTEN’s stock, with a -20.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTEN Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc saw -7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from CEPAK TIFFANY THOM, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $11.78 back on Dec 01. After this action, CEPAK TIFFANY THOM now owns 107,081 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, valued at $176,700 using the latest closing price.

Smith Charles Andrew, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Smith Charles Andrew is holding 504,413 shares at $151,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value 8.77, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.