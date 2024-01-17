Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is 1.44.

The public float for PAAS is 363.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on January 17, 2024 was 3.29M shares.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.23 in relation to previous closing price of 15.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-13 that Silver prices could spike based on 16-year high lease rates, making it a smart time to consider adding Pan American Silver in your portfolio. Pan American Silver acquired assets from Yamana in 2023, increasing silver and gold production, reducing risks with greater mine diversification, while improving operating margins. Any reopening of the Escobal mine in Guatemala could turn PAAS into a Strong Buy on much better financial performance, including a jump in earnings.

PAAS’s stock has fallen by -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.53% and a quarterly drop of -1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Pan American Silver Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for PAAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp saw -10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value -6.24, with -4.19 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.