Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has seen a 14.70% increase in the past week, with a 5.80% gain in the past month, and a 28.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for PANW’s stock, with a 38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is 188.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PANW is 310.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On January 17, 2024, PANW’s average trading volume was 4.11M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.09 in comparison to its previous close of 325.24, however, the company has experienced a 14.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Stockmarketcom reported 2024-01-16 that Cybersecurity stocks for your January 2024 watchllist.

PANW Trading at 17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.96. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Donovan John, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $330.04 back on Jan 16. After this action, Donovan John now owns 30,352 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $2,673,286 using the latest closing price.

Donovan John, the Director of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $330.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Donovan John is holding 33,352 shares at $2,310,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.