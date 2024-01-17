Paccar Inc. (PCAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 94.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Paccar (PCAR) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 12.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

The public float for PCAR is 513.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PCAR on January 17, 2024 was 2.26M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a -0.85% drop in the past month, and a 16.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $125 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PCAR Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.85. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 23,221 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Nov 03. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 93,522 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $2,003,473 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD TODD R, the VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar Inc., sale 1,996 shares at $86.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HUBBARD TODD R is holding 3,230 shares at $172,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.