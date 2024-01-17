Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 2.67.

The public float for OVV is 247.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for OVV on January 17, 2024 was 2.84M shares.

The stock price of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has dropped by -2.60 compared to previous close of 41.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2024-01-15 that A Wall Street adage warns, “Don’t try to catch a falling knife.”

OVV’s Market Performance

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has experienced a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month, and a -18.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for OVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.68% for OVV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OVV Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.24. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw -7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Eilers Meghan Nicole, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $41.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eilers Meghan Nicole now owns 20,441 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $289,590 using the latest closing price.

NANCE STEVEN W, the Director of Ovintiv Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NANCE STEVEN W is holding 24,193 shares at $569,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value 31.85, with 14.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.