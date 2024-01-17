Outset Medical Inc (OM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has gone down by -26.02% for the week, with a -38.75% drop in the past month and a -2.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.06% for OM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.01% for OM’s stock, with a -71.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OM is 2.08.

The public float for OM is 49.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.88% of that float. On January 17, 2024, OM’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) has decreased by -7.97 when compared to last closing price of 4.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET. The panel discussion will include Leslie Trigg, Outset’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Aragon, MD.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OM Trading at -26.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -35.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -24.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -29.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 14,188 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Jan 08. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 389,099 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $77,892 using the latest closing price.

Ahmed Nabeel, the Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical Inc, sale 10,709 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Ahmed Nabeel is holding 76,819 shares at $58,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Equity return is now at value -81.47, with -52.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.