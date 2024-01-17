Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS)’s stock price has plunge by -11.25relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-12-04 that WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), (“Ondas”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Eric Brock, will present at the Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 9:20 – 10:00 AM ET. Investors attending the virtual conference may request a one-on-one meeting with management through Oppenheimer’s portal or may contact Ondas directly at ir@ondas.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

The public float for ONDS is 37.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ONDS was 587.97K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS’s stock has seen a -19.32% decrease for the week, with a 5.19% rise in the past month and a 265.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.50% for Ondas Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.08% for ONDS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ONDS Trading at 18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +246.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -19.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5297. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Popolo Joseph V, who purchase 85,646 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Popolo Joseph V now owns 1,284,245 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $101,944 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RICHARD M, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,930 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that COHEN RICHARD M is holding 52,993 shares at $6,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Equity return is now at value -99.24, with -67.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.