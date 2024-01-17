Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMGA is 1.83.

The public float for OMGA is 21.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMGA on January 17, 2024 was 1.91M shares.

The stock price of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) has plunged by -15.06 when compared to previous closing price of 4.35, but the company has seen a -15.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that Demand for weight loss drugs and related stocks is high, with companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly experiencing significant returns. Omega Therapeutics may be a speculative investment opportunity in the weight loss drug market as it recently entered into a collaboration with Novo Nordisk. While initially spiking, OMGA’s reaction to news of this collaboration has been relatively muted compared to NVO.

OMGA’s Market Performance

Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) has seen a -15.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 37.36% gain in the past month and a 111.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.86% for OMGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.93% for OMGA’s stock, with a -19.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMGA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OMGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMGA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OMGA Trading at 45.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.87%, as shares surge +44.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +173.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMGA fell by -15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Omega Therapeutics Inc saw 22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMGA starting from Young Richard A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Young Richard A now owns 739,118 shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Young Richard A, the Director of Omega Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Young Richard A is holding 744,118 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMGA

Equity return is now at value -103.05, with -55.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Therapeutics Inc (OMGA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.