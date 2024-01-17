Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for OPI is 47.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPI on January 17, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.63 in relation to its previous close of 3.53. However, the company has experienced a -40.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that I am very bullish on most REITs following their recent crash. But not all REITs are worth buying. Here are two risky REITs that I would consider selling.

OPI’s Market Performance

OPI’s stock has fallen by -40.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.16% and a quarterly drop of -23.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.33% for Office Properties Income Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.43% for OPI stock, with a simple moving average of -45.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OPI Trading at -38.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -45.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -39.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Equity return is now at value -1.93, with -0.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.