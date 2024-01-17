Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) is 11.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTR is 0.91.

The public float for NTR is 494.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On January 17, 2024, NTR’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has decreased by -3.49 when compared to last closing price of 51.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that While Nutrien (NTR) faces challenges from softer fertilizer prices, it gains on strong demand for crop nutrients on the strength in global agriculture markets.

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has experienced a -11.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.53% drop in the past month, and a -18.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.03% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NTR Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.27. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.