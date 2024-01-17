Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NTNX is also noteworthy at 1.26.

The public float for NTNX is 242.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on January 17, 2024 was 2.02M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 50.38. However, the company has experienced a 9.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Does Nutanix (NTNX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

NTNX’s Market Performance

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has seen a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.28% gain in the past month and a 32.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for NTNX’s stock, with a 53.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTNX Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.46. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $47.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 37,277 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $1,649,274 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 24,439 shares at $46.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 333,519 shares at $1,125,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.