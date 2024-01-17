NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for NRG is 217.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.48% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of NRG was 3.62M shares.

NRG stock's latest price update

The stock price of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has surged by 0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 50.72, but the company has seen a -2.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Investors target stocks that have been on a bullish run lately. Stocks like CASY, ENS, NRG and ARCH are seeing price strength and have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has experienced a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.49% rise in the past month, and a 24.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for NRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of 28.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NRG Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.81. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Equity return is now at value -41.14, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.