Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) is above average at 44.20x. The 36-month beta value for NVO is also noteworthy at 0.41.

The public float for NVO is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of NVO on January 17, 2024 was 4.32M shares.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 107.16. However, the company has experienced a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that NVO, AIZ and PAX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 16, 2024.

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.53% rise in the past month, and a 4.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for NVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for NVO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.93% for the last 200 days.

NVO Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.92. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 2.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Equity return is now at value 93.02, with 29.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.